'Means the world to me': Carlos Alcaraz secures year-end world number one ranking Spain's star tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will officially end the year as the world number one. He achieved the feat for the second time in his career after he defeated Lorenzo Musetti to secure a place in the ongoing ATP Finals semi-final.

Turin, Italy:

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz has secured his year-end world number one ranking after he secured a place in the knockout stages of the ongoing ATP Finals 2025. It is worth noting that Alcaraz moved into the tournament’s knockouts after Alex de Minaur beat Taylor Fritz on Thursday, November 13.

In his bid to surpass Italy’s Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz has won the race for 2025, as he is now set to end the year at the top of the ATP rankings. He confirmed his place at the top after he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the ATP Finals group stages.

After securing his year-end world number one ranking, Alcaraz took centre stage and talked about how the achievement means the world to him. "It means the world to me, to be honest. The year-end number one is always a goal,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"At the beginning of the year I saw number one really far away, with Jannik winning almost every tournament he plays. Then in the last three, four tournaments of the year, [I was] fighting toe-to-toe with Jannik for this spot, and then finally I got it. For me, it means everything,” he added.

Alcaraz avoids Sinner meeting after topping Jimmy Connors group

It is worth noting Carlos Alcaraz has topped the Jimmy Connors group in the ATP Finals. Doing so, the Spaniard has avoided a meeting with arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. Interestingly, the meeting between the two stars was avoided after Jannik Sinner ended up finishing in first place in the Bjorn Borg group.

Furthermore, this will be the second time that Alcaraz will be finishing at the top of the ATP rankings at the end of the year for the second time. He had become the first teenager to achieve the feat back in 2022.

