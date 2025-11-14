Why is Kagiso Rabada not playing for South Africa in the 1st Test vs India at Eden Gardens? With India taking on South Africa in the first Test of the ongoing multif-format series, let us have a look at why Kagiso Rabada is not featuring for the Proteas in the clash that is being held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata:

India and South Africa take on each other in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides gather at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14. The clash saw South Africa winning the toss, and skipper Temba Bavuma electing to bat first in Kolkata.

As Bavuma revealed his playing XI for the side, many fans were curious to know why ace pacer Kagiso Rabada was excluded. It is worth noting that, as informed by Bavuma, Rabada has missed the first Test due to a rib injury.

Corbin Bosch comes in Rabada’s place in the clash. “It's been sitting well at the moment (on being the World Test Champions). Hopefully, nothing really changes. For the performance point of view, work around with a lot more pride. But to keep doing what we've been doing. (On the pitch) It's on the dry side. Not much grass. It's a typical Indian wicket. First innings runs is the key. Rabada misses out due to a rib injury, Corbin Bosch comes in his place,” Bavuma said at the toss.

Sai Sudharsan misses out for India

As for India, the side took the field against the Proteas with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel making a return to the side. Furthermore, star batter Sai Sudharsan is not featuring for India in Kolkata. In his place, all-rounder Washington Sundar was named in the starting XI as the number three for the hosts.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

