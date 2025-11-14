Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing for India in the 1st Test vs South Africa at Eden Gardens? With India all set to take on South Africa in the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series, let us have a look at why all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is not playing for India in the first Test of the series.

Kolkata:

The stage is set for the first Test of the upcoming multi-format series between India and South Africa. The two sides lock horns for the first clash of the series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14. With the playing XI revealed, many would be wondering why all-rounder Nitish Reddy is not featuring for India in the clash.

Ahead of the first Test, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate came forward and talked about India’s playing combination in the first Test and opined that while Dhruv Jurel is expected to feature, Nitish Reddy might miss out.

Furthermore, shortly after Ten Doeschate’s statement, the BCCI announced that they had released Reddy from the first Test squad. However, instead of warming the bench, Reddy will feature for India in the three-match One-Day series against South Africa A, starting from Thursday, November 13, in Rajkot.

Shubman Gill speaks at the toss

Speaking of the first Test of the series, South Africa won the toss, and skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bat first in the game. India captain Shubman Gill took centre stage and talked about India’s playing combination for the game and the toss as well.

“I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals. Yeah. Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we'll get some movement early, hopefully we're able to extract that. Dressing room is pretty amazing. This Test bunch is very hungry and is always determined to perform every time we come out,” Shubman Gill said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

Also Read: