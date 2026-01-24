Jannik Sinner overcomes heat and cramps to defeat Eliot Spizzirri, advances to Australian Open fourth round Star Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner put forth a brilliant performance, fighting off heat and cramps to register a win in the third round of the ongoing Australian Open 2026, advancing into round four.

Melbourne:

World number two Jannik Sinner once again proved why he is one of the best tennis players in the world. Taking on the USA’s Eliot Spizzirri in the ongoing Australian Open 2026 third round, Sinner had to battle the heat and cramps in his hamstring.

It is worth noting that the defending champion began the clash by losing the first set against the American. However, he made a quick comeback in the second set and did not look back. Due to the severe heat, Sinner had injury complications, with the play even being stopped.

However, the game continued under a closed roof, and the Italian managed to win the second, third, and fourth sets to advance into the fourth round of the tournament. He registered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory against Spizzirri.

With the victory secured, Sinner has set up a fourth-round clash with compatriot Luciano Darderi. The two Italian stars will take on each other in the tournament on January 25.

Sinner opened up on how luck helped him win the game

After the win, Sinner took centre stage and talked about his injury situation. He revealed how luck helped him win the game and heaped praise on his opponent for putting up quite the fight.

“He is an incredible player, he played really well and I wish him the best. I am sure he is gonna have a great season this year. I struggled physically today, I got lucky with the heat rule, they closed the roof, I took my time. As the time passed, I felt better and better,” Sinner said after the game.

“Looking back, every big tournament, I have had some tough matches and hopefully this gives me some positivity for the next round, and we will what is coming. Thanks for the support, it helped me a lot today,” he added.

