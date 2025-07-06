Jamie Smith creates history for England, breaks Rishabh Pant's record during IND vs ENG 2nd Test Jamie Smith put up another strong knock after his blistering first innings effort. The wicketkeeper batter broke a couple of records during his brilliant outing in the second Test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

New Delhi:

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith created more history as he shattered a few more records during the second innings of the second Test against India at Edgbaston. Smith had slammed a brilliant 184 in the first innings and backed it up with a half-century in the second essay.

En route to his unbeaten 184-run knock in the first innings, Smith had shattered the record for the most runs by an England wicketkeeper in an innings. He now broke the record for most runs in the match by an English stumper.

The previous record belonged to Stewart, who had aggregated 204 runs in a Test against South Africa in Manchester in 1998. Smith needed only 21 runs to achieve the feat and he did so during the second session on the final day of the match.

Highest aggregate by an England wicketkeeper in a Test match:

1 - Jamie Smith: 253 runs*

2 - Alec Stewart: 204 runs

3 - Jonny Bairstow: 199 runs

4 - Alan Knott: 197 runs

5 - Matt Prior: 192 runs

Smith breaks Pant's record

Meanwhile, the English wicketkeeper also shattered Pant's record of the first Test between these two teams. Pant had slammed centuries in both innings of the first Test as he aggregated 252 runs in the match.

Pant's 252 runs were the most by a wicketkeeper batter in England. Smith now holds the record with his gritty knock in the second innings.

Meanwhile, England were handed a mountainous target of 608 by India in the second Test. The Three Lions had lost three wickets at the end of Day 4 for 73 runs. The play started late on the final day due to rain, and the overs were curtailed from 90 to 80 with more than an hour lost.

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna