Jamie Overton ruled out of ongoing West Indies series with finger injury England all-rounder Jamie Overton suffered a finger injury and has been ruled out of the ongoing West Indies series. The selectors haven't named his replacement in the squad. England will play West Indies in the second ODI on June 1.

New Delhi:

Jamie Overton has been ruled out of the ongoing West Indies series with a finger injruy. In an attempt to complete a catch, the all-rounder broke his little finger on his right hand and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. The medical unit of the England national team is currently monitoring the development, and a decision will be taken on his return.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development on Saturday, May 31 but they didn’t announce any replacement for the remaining two ODIs, which will be played on June 1 and June 3, respectively. Notably, Overton represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, where the England international played three matches, scoring 15 runs.

England beat West Indies by 238 runs in first ODI

England beat West Indies by 238 runs in the first ODI at Edgbaston. The Three Lions produced a terrific batting performance, dominating the West Indies bowlers throughout. Opener Ben Duckett got going and scored 60 runs while Joe and Harry Brook scored 57 and 58 runs, respectively. Later, Jacob Bethell played a vital knock of 82 runs off 53 balls as England posted 400 runs in the first innings.

The visitors couldn’t establish their authority in the second innings. Keacy Carty and Shai Hope tried to build a partnership but they failed to get going. The England bowlers were very disciplined in their approach. Overton and Saqib Mahmood picked up three wickets each. They restricted West Indies to 162 runs and won the match by 238 runs.

England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood, Tom Banton, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer