J&K script history, defeat Delhi in Ranji Trophy after 65 years Jammu and Kashmir put in an excellent performance in their recent Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi. Performing exceptionally well, the side managed to register their first win against Delhi in 65 years.

New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir continued their rapid rise in Indian domestic cricket, taking on Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. J&K scripted history with a monumental win against Delhi, defeating the side for the first time in 65 years. It is worth noting that this was J&K’s first-ever win against Delhi in Ranji Trophy history.

The clash began with Delhi coming in to bat first. The side got off to a horrid start with opener Arpit Rana departing for a duck. Furthermore, Sanat Sangwan departed for 12 with Yash Dhull adding just one run on the board. After the subpar start, the middle order stabilised things for the side.

Ayush Badoni scored 64 runs, with Ayush Doseja adding 65 runs. Sumit Mathur went unbeaten on 55 as Delhi posted 211 runs in the first innings. As for J&K, PK Dogra’s 106-run knock and Abdul Samad scoring 85 runs saw the side post 310 runs in the first innings. Simarjeet Singh was the highest wicket-taker for Delhi in the first innings with six wickets to his name.

Qamran Iqbal propelled J&K to historic win

Coming out to bat in the second innings, Delhi improved. After a duck in the first innings, Arpit Rana scored 43 in the second. Sangwan and Dhull added 34 runs each to the board, with Badoni continuing his form and scoring 72 runs. Furthermore, Ayush Doseja scored 62 runs as Delhi posted a total of 277, giving their opponents a target of 179 runs.

Aiming to chase down the target, all hopes were squashed by J&K after opener Qamran Iqbal performed exceptionally well. Coming out to bat, Iqbal scored 133* runs in 147 deliveries, propelling his side to a historic win as J&K won the game by seven wickets, cementing the moment in time.

Also Read: