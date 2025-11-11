Lionel Messi makes surprise visit to Camp Nou, hints at emotional return to bid goodbye Lionel Messi recently made a surprise visit to the Camp Nou in Barcelona, which is currently under renovation, and expressed his desire to make a return to the venue one day to say goodbye to the fans and the club.

New Delhi:

Argentina and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi made an iconic return to FC Barcelona’s home ground, the Camp Nou. Making a visit to the renovated Camp Nou, Messi came forward and expressed his desire to make a return to the iconic stadium to bid goodbye to the fans, which was something that he was unable to do when he left the club.

It is worth noting that Messi left Barcelona in 2021 due to the club’s severe financial crisis back then. He joined PSG from Barcelona and now represents Inter Miami after joining the side in 2023.

“Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

Joan Laporta gives his take on inviting Lionel Messi back

After Messi’s return to Barcelona took the internet by storm, the club’s president, Joan Laporta, took centre stage and talked about the prospect of inviting Lionel Messi. Currently under renovation, Laporta hopes to have Messi present for the reopening of the stadium.

“Of course I’d love that. It would be a beautiful way to show gratitude and recognition. When we reach 100,000 capacity, we’ll be able to hold the tribute he, the club, and everything we achieved together deserve. But it probably won’t happen before the end of 2026, since that’s when club elections will take place. I don’t know if I’ll still be president then, but if I am, I’d be very happy to lead Messi’s tribute at the stadium,” Laporta told the media.

Also Read: