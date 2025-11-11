Blessing Muzarabani ruled out of Pakistan tri-series due to injury, Newman Nyamhuri named as replacement Zimbabwe Cricket recently came forward and announced that their ace pacer Blessing Muzarabani will not feature for the side in the upcoming tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka due to a back injury. Newman Nyamhuri has been named as his replacement.

Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in a T20I tri-series. The series kicks off on November 17 and will see the three sides lock horns across six matches before culminating in a final on November 29 in Lahore.

Ahead of the series, Zimbabwe hit a major roadblock as their star pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been ruled out of the upcoming series due to a back injury. In his place, Zimbabwe Cricket took centre stage and announced Newman Nyamhuri as his replacement.

It is worth noting that Nyamhuri’s addition to the squad is the only change made to Zimbabwe’s squad from the team that recently took on Afghanistan. The series ended in a 0-3 loss for Zimbabwe. Muzarabani, after being ruled out of the last T20Is of the series, managed to take two wickets in the first game of the series.

Newman Nyamhuri’s career in numbers

Speaking of the newest addition on the side, Newman Nyamhuri, the 19-year-old, is yet to be capped in T20I cricket. So far, he has played a total of four Tests and four ODIs for Zimbabwe. He has managed to take six wickets in Tests and three in ODIs.

He will be hoping to make a positive impact in the shortest format of the game and will aim to be a suitable replacement for Blessing. In domestic cricket, Nyamhuri has played a total of four T20s so far, where he has taken five wickets, maintaining an economy of 7.

Zimbabwe squad for T20I tri-series: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor

