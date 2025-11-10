Bangladesh vs Ireland Live: When and where to watch BAN vs IRE Test series on TV and streaming in India? Bangladesh will be up against Ireland in a two-match Test series, starting in Sylhet on November 11. This will be the first Test assignment between the two nations in more than two years, with Bangladesh winning the lone game between the two sides in 2023 in Mirpur.

Sylhet, Bangladesh:

When the last time Ireland played Bangladesh in a Test match, it was the European's side's just the fourth Test after becoming a full-member, all comprising just one-off Tests. That very month in April 2023, Ireland played their first-ever multi-match series against Sri Lanka. Now, it's been eight years since Ireland was granted a full-member status, and it is just their second mult-match Test series as Andy Balbirnie and Co. travel to the Bangladeshi shores for a couple of red-ball matches, and interestingly, with some good form.

Since the one-off Test against England in 2023, Ireland have played three Tests, two against Zimbabwe seven months apart and the remaining one against Afghanistan and they have won all three of them. Sri Lanka had whitewashed them a couple of years ago 2-0 and this will be an interesting opportunity for Ireland to utilise their good form, while adapting to the sub-continent conditions.

For Bangladesh, this series will be key for them to prepare for tougher assignments in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Bangladesh lost their first series against Sri Lanka in June and their next big series will be against Pakistan, whom they beat the last time, albeit on the road. At home, Bangladesh will start as favourites but Ireland have gotten their full-strength team and it should be a good short series before the T20Is.

When and where to watch the BAN vs IRE Test series on TV and OTT in India?

The two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Ireland, starting at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, will kick off on Tuesday, November 11 at 9 AM IST, followed by the second one in Dhaka from November 19. Unfortunately, the BAN vs IRE Test series won't have a live telecast in India on TV, however, both matches will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland: Stephen Doheny(w), Andrew Balbirnie(c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys, Liam McCarthy, Cade Carmichael, Gavin Hoey, Jordan Neill, Graham Hume