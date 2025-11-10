Delhi car blast: Security beefed up around Arun Jaitley Stadium after incident near Red Fort A horrific car blast took place near the Red Fort in Delhi, leaving several killed and injured. Following the incident, security in and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been beefed up.

New Delhi:

Following the horrific car blast incident near the Red Fort in Delhi, security in and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been beefed up for the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Security to be beefed up near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir," Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI on Monday. "I would be getting in touch with Delhi Police authorities and request them to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises," he added.

Delhi witnessed a tragic car blast at 6:52 PM near the Red Fort on Monday. The blast left a few killed and several others injured as the bodies flew and flames burst into the air. Home Minister Amit Shah stated that eight people were killed, while reports had earlier emerged that 11 people lost their lives in the incident, along with several others getting injured.

November 11 last day of round 4 fixture of Ranji Trophy

Meanwhile, November 11 will be the fourth and the last day of the fourth round fixture of the Ranji Trophy. Delhi are facing Jammu and Kashmir at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with J&K needing 124 more runs to secure a memorable victory with eight wickets in hand.

High alert in Delhi, Mumbai and in other states

Meanwhile, following the incident, states and cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been put on alert. Other states like Bihar, Kerala, Chandigarh and Haryana were also placed under high alert.

The blast occurred in an i20 car, in which a few other people were also travelling. The explosion took place in the rear part of the vehicle. After the blast, no crater or pit was found at the site. Also, no nails or wires were found embedded in the bodies of the injured.

So far, this pattern has not been seen in any terrorist attack. In blasts caused by terrorist attacks, nails and wires are usually found at the scene. Moreover, terrorist blasts typically leave craters or pits at the spot where the explosion occurs.