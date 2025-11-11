Naseem Shah set to stay with Pakistan squad despite attack on family residence Star Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is all set to stay with the Pakistan squad despite an attack on his family residence in Lower Dir. The star pacer will feature for the Men in Green in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s ace pacer Naseem Shah will be staying with the Men in Green’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan despite an attack on his family residence in Lower Dir. It is worth noting that unknown assailants fired at the gate of his family's house. No one at the residence was reported to be injured.

Notably, the assailants fled after firing at the gate. It is not known who was present at the house at the time of the firing, as the incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning. Reports stated that Naseem’s father met with a police officer, who assured him that the assailants would be brought to justice.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the incident has not put any dent in Naseem Shah’s plans for the series. He will be fully available to play for Pakistan in the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka and will also feature in the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as well.

Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka on November 11

It is worth noting that Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka across three ODI matches. The first ODI is slated to be held on November 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Additionally, the remaining two ODIs of the series will be played at the same venue as well.

The second and third ODIs are scheduled to be played on November 13 and 15, and both sides will hope to put in their best performances in the upcoming clashes. The PCB took centre stage and recently announced their squad for the series as well.

15-member ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

