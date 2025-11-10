Suresh Raina advises Mumbai Indians to release star all-rounder ahead of IPL 2026 auction Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took centre stage and advised the five-time champions Mumbai Indians to release England's Will Jacks ahead of the upcoming IPL (Indian Premier League) auction.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction. With the retention announcement date set for November 15, the sides will be hard at work finalising their squads for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the retention announcements, former India cricketer Suresh Raina took centre stage and advised the five-time champions to release ace all-rounder Will Jacks ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

"They should hold him (Rohit Sharma), he has won a lot of trophies for them. Deepak Chahar is just in, it depends on what options they have, so they can either release him or retain him, but they might not get players at the auction, so I think they should retain him. They should retain him (Trent Boult), he is a gun player, the advantage that he has as a left-arm bowler, they should retain him," Raina said on Star Sports.

It is worth noting that the 10 IPL franchises will be releasing their final squads on the deadline day, which is on November 15. The mini auction of the tournament is reported to take place in December 2025.

Will Jacks’ IPL career in numbers

Speaking of Will Jacks, the star all-rounder has played a total of 21 matches in the IPL so far. In the 19 innings that he has played in the tournament, the Englishman has scored 463 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 27.23 runs and a high score of 100*.

As for his prowess with the ball, Jacks has taken eight wickets in 21 games in the IPL, establishing himself as one of the biggest upcoming talents in the tournament, and if he is released, he could fetch a big price from franchises in the auction.