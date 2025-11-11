What was Sanju Samson's IPL 2025 salary? How much will CSK pay him after trade? Sanju Samson has been playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League since 2018. He was with the franchise from 2013 to 2015 as well. But his association with RR is set to end now. What was Samson's IPL 2025 salary? How much will CSK pay him after the trade? Know details

Sanju Samson's trade talks from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings continue to heat up even on his birthday. The Royals will reportedly secure the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in this deal and all three players involved in the trade have also given their consent, according to reports. Meanwhile, the fans are interested in knowing more about Samson's salary in IPL 2025 and how much he might earn in the next edition.

For the unversed, Samson was among the top retentions for the Royals last season and earned Rs 18 crore alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, things didn't go well between him and the franchise during the IPL and the cricketer reportedly asked the Royals to relieve him.

After several discussions with multiple franchises, CSK seems to have broken the ice with the Royals now, and the deal is likely to be made official in the next few days. In this case, CSK will also pay Rs 18 crore to secure Samson's services. However, it is still unclear if the Royals will have to pay more for Curran as CSK bought him for Rs 2.4 crore in the auction.

Franchise official confirms consent has been obtained from three players involved

Meanwhile, a franchise official has confirmed that all three players involved in the trade have given their consent. However, neither CSK nor RR have informed the IPL or BCCI authorities yet. "Consent has been obtained from all three players and the Expression of Interest process has been initiated. All three have signed on the dotted line, but the process will take some time to culminate," the official said.

With the IPL retention announcement set to happen on Saturday, November 15, the trade is likely to be confirmed on the same day.

