R Ashwin opens up on CSK's captaincy options as Sanju Samson trade talks heat up Former India international cricketer R Ashwin recently came forward and talked about Chennai Super Kings' potential captaincy options with the trade talks involving Sanju Samson heating up with Rajasthan Royals.

New Delhi:

The retention announcement date for the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is November 15. The 10 franchises will be looking to finalise their retentions and releases ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Ahead of the retention announcement, the trade rumours between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings involving the trade of Sanju Samson have been catching the headlines.

It has been reported that Chennai Super Kings will be acquiring the services of Sanju Samson, whereas Rajasthan Royals will get Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in the trade deal.

With the talks heating up, former India international cricketer R Ashwin came forward and opined that Samson would not be receiving the captaincy of Chennai right away in his first season.

"I dont think Sanju will get captaincy at CSK because it would be his first year and I am not sure they will give him captaincy right away. But he will definitely be an option to lead in the future if the trade happens," Ashwin said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.

Ashwin reflects on how Samson trade benefits CSK

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about Chennai Super Kings needing some firepower in the top order, and Samson’s arrival will give the side just that. He also questioned how the side planned to fill the gap that Jadeja’s departure would leave.

"CSK also benefit by plugging that gap in the top order. Ayush and Sanju can open, Ruturaj can come at three, which is what he has been wanting to do. That gives them balance. But the loss would be that from where will they bring another spinner? Who is going to be that spinner who they will bank upon to bowl the middle overs? Who is that gun marquee fielder for them? Finishing is the issue," he added.

