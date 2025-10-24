'It wasn't easy': Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after India's resounding win against New Zealand in World Cup Star India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about the Women in Blue's brilliant performance against New Zealand women in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, her take came after the side qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

New Delhi:

After a string of shaky performances in the Women’s World Cup 2025, India women managed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament after a brilliant victory against New Zealand women in the 24th game of the competition. It is worth noting that the two sides locked horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 23.

Batting first, India posted a total of 340 runs after brilliant centuries by Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal and limited the White Ferns to 271, registering a 53-run victory in the clash and qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

After the win, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance. She gave the credit to the batters for the performance and expressed her delight with the way the side performed.

“It wasn't easy. But credit to our team, the way we fought today. Because we knew how important this match was and the way we were charged up, really happy with the way we played. We were getting starts but unfortunately we were not able to make it big. Credit goes to Smriti and Pratika. They took the responsibility and played crucial knocks for the team. We got a very good start when they both scored 200 runs,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Harmanpreet talked about how her side recovered after continuous losses

Furthermore, the India skipper talked about how the Women in Blue recovered after three consecutive losses in the tournament. She opined that the side knew that they needed to win the game.

“That really showed how positive we were. Even though last 3 games didn't go well, we knew that this is not something which we are expecting and we are going to change this, today was the right time,” the Indian skipper said.

