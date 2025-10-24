'Experience into play': Sunil Gavaskar points out major change in Rohit Sharma's playstyle Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and talked about a major change that he noticed in Rohit Sharma's batting after the latter's exceptoinal knock against Australia in the second ODi of the series.

The Indian team succumbed to a hefty loss against Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing white-ball series between the two sides. After posting a total of 264 runs on the board in the first innings, the Men in Blue failed to defend the target, as Australia registered a two-wicket win.

Despite India’s subpar showing that cost them the series, the performance of veteran batter and former skipper Rohit Sharma stood out. Opening the innings, Rohit amassed 73 runs in 97 deliveries, helping his side post a fighting total on the board.

Reviewing his performance, former India batter Sunil Gavaskar took centre stage and opined that Rohit has let go of his ultra-aggressive approach when opening the innings and is now looking to play big knocks.

"Bringing all the experience into play. They had lost Shubman Gill and Kohli early, so it was required of Rohit Sharma to settle down a little bit. When we played the World Cup or even the Champions Trophy, he was looking to get the team off to a vertical take-off start. But, every batter realizes that even in an ODI, the minimum score you should be looking to get is a 100,” Gavaskar told India Today.

"Rohit Sharma is now not looking to blast the ball in the first 10 overs and getting a quick 40-45 in 20-25 deliveries. Young SG (Shubman Gill) was pleased with what he did, so how can old SG be displeased?," he added.

India to take on Australia on October 25 next

Speaking of the ongoing series, after losing the first two ODIs of the series, team India have missed out on the series. However, they will aim to go for a consolation win with the third ODI around the corner. The two sides will take on each other in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.

