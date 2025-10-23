Tilak Varma reveals near-fatal health scare from 2022, thanks Akash Ambani, BCCI for timely help Tilak Varma revealed he suffered from rhabdomyolysis, a rare muscle breakdown condition, in 2022. The India batter was hospitalised after collapsing during a match but recovered fully, returning to star for Mumbai Indians and India in 2023.

Mumbai:

India’s young batting sensation Tilak Varma has opened up about a serious health crisis he faced in 2022, revealing for the first time that he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a rare and potentially life-threatening condition caused by rapid muscle breakdown. The southpaw shared how the episode nearly derailed his career and how timely medical intervention saved him from severe consequences.

Tilak recounted that the issue arose after his maiden IPL season, when his intense training schedule left little room for recovery. Determined to become one of the fittest cricketers and a top fielder, he continued to push himself in the gym even on rest days, unaware that his body was overworked. During a competitive match in Bangladesh while representing India A, his condition worsened to the point where his muscles stiffened completely. His fingers froze, forcing medical staff to cut off his gloves before rushing him to the hospital.

“Even on rest days, I was in the gym. I wanted to be the fittest player in the world and an excellent fielder, so I wasn't quite focusing on recovery. I was taking ice baths but I was not giving my body the proper time to recover. I was pushing myself even on rest days. So, the muscle was overstrained and it broke down. The nerves became quite hard,” Tilak said in the latest episode of Breakfast with Champions.

The 22-year-old credited Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani and the BCCI for stepping in swiftly to ensure he received immediate medical attention. He revealed that even an IV line needle was ineffective at one point as the doctors informed that the consequences could have been catastrophic if he had arrived a few hours late.

The consequences could have been catastrophic: Tilak

“My fingers weren't at all moving. Everything became so hard, it felt like a stone. I had to retire hurt, gloves had to be cut off because fingers weren't moving. Immediately, I got a call from Akash Ambani. He spoke to the BCCI, which helped me a lot. Thanks to Jay Shah sir. I was immediately admitted to the hospital. The doctors told me had I delayed by even a few hours, the consequences could have been catastrophic. Even the IV line needle wasn't going in. The needle was breaking. My condition was very bad in the hospital. My mother was with me,” Tulak shared.

Since then, Tilak has remained healthy and continued to rise through the ranks. He made his international debut later in 2023 and has become a regular in India’s T20I setup. Most recently, he starred in India’s Asia Cup final win against Pakistan with a match-winning knock under pressure. Tilak is now part of India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, which begins later this month.