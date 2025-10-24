Marnus Labuschagne released as Australia announce several changes to squads taking on India Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced a host of changes to their ODI and T20I squads for the remainder of the ongoing white-ball series against team India. Some changes have been made to the third ODI squad, whereas the majority have been for the upcoming T20I series.

With the ongoing white-ball series between Australia and India well underway, and with the two sides all set to take on each other in the third and final ODI of the series on October 25, Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced a plethora of changes to both their ODI and the five-game T20I squad.

New South Wales’ all-rounder Jack Edwards was added to the ODI squad ahead of the third ODI. Furthermore, ace batter Marnus Labuschagne was released from the ODI squad to prepare for Queensland's Sheffield Shield clash with NSW.

Additionally, Matthew Kuhnemann, who was a part of the first ODI but missed out on the second clash due to Adam Zampa’s return, has also been added to the squad for the third ODI.

Australia made several changes to the T20I squad as well

Furthermore, in what could be a big blow for the hosts, the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will be missing the latter stages of the T20I series against India in order to play the round four Shield match. Hazlewood will be playing the first two T20Is, whereas Abbott will leave the squad after the third T20I.

Ace all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be making his return for the last three T20Is of the series, with Ben Dwarshuis returning for the last two T20Is as well.

Australia’s squad for the third ODI against India: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I squad vs India: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott (first three matches only), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (last three matches only), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (last two matches only), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (first two matches only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

