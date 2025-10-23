India register highest-ever ODI World Cup total against New Zealand in Navi Mumbai India set their highest-ever Women’s ODI World Cup total against New Zealand, powered by centuries from Pratika Rawal (122) and Smriti Mandhana (109). Their 212-run partnership is a World Cup record, with Jemimah Rodrigues adding 76 to help post 340 runs.

Navi Mumbai:

India set a new record for their highest-ever total in Women’s ODI World Cup history with a commanding performance against New Zealand at the DY Patil Sports Academy. The standout performers were openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana, both smashing centuries to lay a solid foundation. After a cautious start, Mandhana accelerated to score 109 runs off 95 balls, while Rawal played a patient yet powerful innings of 122 runs off 134 balls. Their 212-run partnership is now the highest-ever opening stand in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

After Mandhana’s dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues continued the onslaught with a dynamic 76 runs off just 55 balls, injecting momentum into the innings. Thanks to their combined efforts, India posted an imposing total of 340 runs, the highest they have ever scored in a Women’s ODI World Cup match, surpassing the previous record of 330 runs set against Australia earlier this year. This dominant batting display puts India in a strong position as they aim for victory in the tournament.

Chase delayed due to rain

After the 48h over over of the first innings, rain played spoilsport as the players were forced to go back to the dressing room. The umpires later decided that the play would begin at 7:50 pm, with the match being reduced to 49 overs. Hence, India batted just one over after coming to the field and scored 11 runs in the final over.

Soon after India’s innings, the rain once again interfered and delayed New Zealand’s run chase. The White Ferns have been bothered by the rain several times this year, as many of their matches in Colombo were affected. So much so that Sophie Devine also complained about the same.

Meanwhile, after a small break, the umpires inspected the ground and announced the new guidelines. New Zealand are asked to chase 325 runs in 44 overs.