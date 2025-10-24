Pratika Rawal inches closer to massive feat after century against New Zealand, goes past Belinda Clark Star India women's batter Pratika Rawal put in an exceptional performance against New Zealand in the recent Women's World Cup clash, and is well on her way to script history, and etch her name in an elite list after yet another exuberant performance.

New Delhi:

India women registered a brilliant victory against New Zealand in the 24th game of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Taking on each other at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 24. India managed to post 340 runs in the first innings and limited New Zealand to 271, registering a 53-run victory.

However, one of the biggest highlights of the game was the performances of ace India batters Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal. Where Mandhana scored 109 runs, Rawal amassed 122 runs in 134 deliveries, helping India post a big total on the board.

Putting in a brilliant performance, Rawal surpassed Belinda Clark in the list of players with the most runs in a calendar year in WODIs. In 20 games, the Indian opener has 976 runs to her name and is well on her way to reaching the 1000-run mark.

It is worth noting that Smriti Mandhana is the only player to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in WODIs, and Rawal could script history and become only the second player to do so.

India to take on Bangladesh next

Speaking of India women’s upcoming fixtures in the ongoing World Cup, the Women in Blue are slated to take on Bangladesh women at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, in the 28th game of the tournament on October 26.

It is worth noting that India have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, and they will hope to maintain their form and register yet another victory against Bangladesh. Currently, Australia holds the top spot in the World Cup standings, with South Africa in second place and England following in third. India hold the fourth spot, and they will aim to keep the momentum alive going forward.

Also Read: