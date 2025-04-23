Ishan Kishan dismissed with nothing on ultraedge in bizarre moment in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 clash | WATCH Ishan Kishan was dismissed caught behind with nothing on the ultraedge in Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Kishan walked back after feeling that he edged behind one, but that was not the case.

New Delhi:

In a bizarre moment during the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Ishan Kishan was dismissed weirdly. Kishan was dismissed caught-behind with nothing on ultraedge in the third over of the first innings bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Chahar bowled one angling away on the leg side as Kishan looked to guide it. As soon as wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton grabbed the ball, Kishan started to walk, feeling he was dismissed. The wicketkeeper and bowler didn't appeal initially, and only Hardik Pandya seemingly appealed for a caught-behind. The bowler then appealed and the umpire ruled Kishan out.

Watch the Video here:

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. The players, match officials and umpires are donning a black armband in paying their condolences to the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Feels good (on the applause). I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks. We'll bowl first tonight. Looks like a good track, just one change for us - Vignesh comes in for Ashwani. We need to just execute our plans and take the game as simply as possible, plan properly," Hardik said at the toss.

"One change for us - Jaydev comes in, Shami goes out to the impact player list. (On playing on this surface) It is a cause for optimism, we know this surface and ground really well. We've played some really good cricket this year. (On the Pahalgam terror attack) It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families," SRH captain Pat Cummins said at the toss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur