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'Will always score runs': Irfan Pathan gives his take on star India batter ahead of IPL 2026

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took centre stage and talked about how star India batter KL Rahul could be a key performer for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off on March 28, the 10 franchises will look to put in their best work in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title. It is worth noting that out of the 10 franchises, only three teams are left without a trophy. 

Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings are the three sides without an IPL title in the tournament, and ahead of the tournament, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about the potential performances of star batter KL Rahul

It is worth noting that Rahul will be representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026, and the star batter will look to help the franchise get their hands on their very first IPL title. 

"KL Rahul is the safest bank to score 500 runs every season. He will always score runs and is capable of giving good starts consistently. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in this league. It's just that we sometimes talk about his strike rate, but as long as you win the match, you don't need to focus much on that,” Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel. 

Pathan backed Prithvi Shaw to impress

Furthermore, in the same video, Irfan Pathan also picked the player who could open the innings alongside KL Rahul. The former all-rounder picked Indian batter Prithvi Shaw as the player to support KL Rahul as the opener. 

"They got him at a very good price. He shifted to Maharashtra from Mumbai in domestic cricket. He was the highest run-scorer for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Yes, he didn't score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he seems to be in good form. I think those hungry players who went unsold last year always come with a point to prove. Prithvi Shaw will come to prove a point,” Pathan said.

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Cricket KL Rahul Delhi Capitals Irfan Pathan Ipl
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