Ram Navami 2026 celebrated in Ayodhya with grand surya tilak at Ram Temple

Ayodhya:

The sacred festival of Ram Navami was on Friday celebrated with great devotion in Ayodhya with grand surya tilak at Ram Temple. The grand celebrations in Ayodhya this year is taking place, marked by the much-anticipated Surya Tilak ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. One of the major highlights of the celebrations is the Surya Tilak ritual, held at precisely 12:00 PM. During this unique ceremony, a beam of sunlight is scientifically directed onto the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol inside the temple.According to government figures, nearly five lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya since morning on Ram Navami.

PM Modi prays to Ram Lalla

On Ram Navami, PM Narendra Modi prayed to Bhagwan Ram Lalla and observed the Surya Tilak ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Here's how sunlight enters the sanctum and forms a radiant tilak

With the advanced system of mirrors and lenses, sunlight enters the sanctum and forms a radiant tilak on the deity’s forehead for a few minutes. The ceremony also symbolizes divine blessings and showcases a blend of tradition and modern science.

To make sure wider participation of devotees, the temple authorities arranged live screenings across Ayodhya, allowing thousands of devotees to witness the moment.

Ayodhya witnesses influx of devotees for Ram Navami

Earlier in the day, Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, as thousands arrived from far-flung regions to participate in the religious rituals with immense enthusiasm.

After taking a holy dip, devotees flocked to prominent temples--including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya--to offer their prayers.

The entire city remained immersed in an atmosphere of deep devotion, resonating with chants of "Jai Shri Ram." A palpable sense of excitement was evident among the devotees celebrating the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram. The district administration implemented stringent security measures, with police forces deployed strategically across various locations.

Elaborate security arrangement in Ayodhya

"Today, on the occasion of Ram Navami, a tidal wave of faith has swept through Ayodhya; devotees are visible everywhere, and the air echoes with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'. In light of this, all high-ranking officials of the administration are continuously touring the fairgrounds. They are issuing directives to ensure the smooth functioning of arrangements and are personally supervising operations on the ground," Rajesh Kumar, the Commissioner of the Ayodhya Division, said.

Also Read:

Surya Tilak performed at Ram Lalla's forehead in Ayodhya's temple on Ram Navami | Watch Video