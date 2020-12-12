Irfan Pathan becomes second Indian to complete rare T20 double during Lanka Premier League

Image Source : LANKAPREMIERLEAGUE Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who is currently playing for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League, completed a rare T20 double on Friday.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Friday became the only second Indian to achieve a rare T20 double. Pathan, who represents the Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League, scored his 2000th run in the shortest format of the game during the match against Jaffna Stallions on Tuesday, and thus, reached the double of 150 wickets and 2000 runs in T20s.

Ravindra Jadeja was the first Indian to achieve the feat in T20 cricket.

Pathan, who has 173 wickets to his name in T20s, took 142 innings to reach his 2000th run in the shortest format.

Enroute the innings where he reached the record, Pathan remained unbeaten on 25 off 19 deliveries and played the role of a finisher in the run-chase as his side defeated Stallions by six wickets.

While Pathan has played a handy role in the four matches he has played in the league so far, he is yet to take a wicket.

The left-arm pacer had announced his retirement from international cricket in January earlier this year. He last appeared for India in 2012, having made his India debut in 2003.

Pathan represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODis and 24 T20Is, and played a key role in the side's victory in the inaugural World Twenty20 in South Africa in 2007.

In the Indian Premier League, he played for Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants and Gujarat Lions. He made his final appearance in the league in 2017.