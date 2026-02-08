Ireland lose eight wickets for 38 runs, Kamindu Mendis' blitzkreig proved vital for Sri Lanka Ireland suffered a dramatic collapse while chasing 164 against Sri Lanka, losing eight wickets for 38 runs to go down by 20. Hasaranga and Theekshana starred with three wickets each, while Kamindu Mendis’ 44 off 19 earned him Player of the Match.

Colombo:

Chasing 164 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Ireland began strongly and appeared well placed in the run chase. With close to 60 runs needed from the final six overs and eight wickets in hand, Paul Stirling’s side looked on course for victory. However, a dramatic collapse followed as Ireland lost eight wickets for just 38 runs, eventually going down by 20 runs. Sri Lanka’s spinners proved decisive, with Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesha Theekshana picking up three wickets each to turn the match on its head.

Following the disaster, Ireland placed themselves second on the worst collapse from 100+ for two wickets down in T20 World Cup history. Australia are the unfortunate league leader as they lost eight wickets for just 29 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2009.

For Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis proved key as he played a blistering innings of 44 run soff 19 balls earlier in the day. The Sri Lanka all-rounder wreaked havoc and changed the complexion of the game as Ireland bowlers at one point seemed like doing a decent job. They were on course to restrict the hosts under 145, preferably but Kamindu’s knock changed the dynamics. He helped the team post 163 runs on the board and for the same, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Credit goes to the bowlers: Kamindu

After the match, Kamindu lauded the bowlers for pulling off the game from Ireland’s hands. He also addressed that the pitch looked like a 170 wicket at first but it wasn’t easy for the batters, particularly against the spinners.

“Actually, they played well till 15th-16th over. Credit goes to our bowlers as well. Maheesh, Wanindu did really well and Dushmantha Chameera, so credit goes to them as well. They bowled really well and keep them under 150. (on the pitch) We thought the same thing, we thought that will be a 170-plus wicket. But when playing for the spinners we feel like 160 or something. So we just wanted to put over 160 on board and we just defended it,” Kamindu said in the post-match presentation.

