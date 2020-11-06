Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator: RCB, SRH face do-or-die tie

Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator

Live Score Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator: Toss at 7 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Eliminator match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live on indiatvnews.com. The winner of the match will face Delhi Capitals in the qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the playoff stage in the final match of the league phase after registering a dominating win over Mumbai Indians and will carry the momentum as they take on Virat Kohli 's side. RCB, meanwhile, lost to Delhi Capitals and will aim to make a strong comeback against SRH in a do-or-die match. The loser gets knocked out of the tournament. Here, you can find the ball-by-ball updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Eliminator match.

Brief Preview: They have incurred a topsy-turvy season, owing to a spate of injuries, but SunRisers Hyderabad bounced back when it mattered the most, winning four of their last five games including each of their last three. Royal Challengers Bangalore peaked high in the first half of the season, but crashed low towards the fag end losing all four of their games in IPL 2020. Yet on Friday, all these numbers won't matter, for one defeat, for either side, and their IPL journey will be over for this season. [FULL PREVIEW]

