IPL 2021 Auction: Live updates on mini-auction taking place in Chennai.

IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: 291 players ready to go under the hammer

IPL 2021 Auction Live

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Premier League auction live from Chennai. A total of 292 players are set to go under the hammer with 164 of them Indian and 124 overseas. There will also be three associate players in the auction. The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai on Thursday and will start from 15.00 PM IST and you can watch it live on Star Sports on TV and it will be streaming live on Hotstar. ipl auction updates, ipl auction update live, ipl auction update, ipl auction live updates, ipl auction live, ipl auction live update, iplt20, ipl auction live updates, ipl auction 2021 live telecast channel, ipl auction live blog, ipl players, ipl 2021 auction updates, ipl Follow all live updates from the auction here at

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2021 Auction.

With 61 slots across eight franchises up for grabs, Royal Challengers Bangalore has the maximum, 11 vacancies, to fill with a purse of Rs 35.4 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad has only three slots available with Rs 10.75 crore in its kitty. The highest purse available is with Anil Kumble coached 'Punjab Kings', formerly Kings XI Punjab, which has Rs 53.20 crore available for spending on nine spots.

READ: IPL 2021 Auction | Available purse, franchise requirements and potential targets: All you need to know