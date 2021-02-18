Image Source : TWITTER IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2021 Auction Live Online on Hotstar

When is the IPL 2021 Auction?

A condensed Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is all set to get underway in Chennai on Thursday, February 18, where a total of 292 players will go under the hammer ahead of the fourteenth season. Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) have the highest purse INR 53.4 crore while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the least at INR 10.75 crore each. Virat Kohli -led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have 11 slots left to be filled, the maximum among all the eight franchises. With the IPL's return to the country after being hosted in the UAE amid coronavirus pandemic, the focus will be back on big-hitters and bowlers who can rely on slower balls.

The IPL 2021 Auction will take place on Thursday -- February 18, 2021.

What are the timings of the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be held in Chennai this year.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the IPL 2021 Auction?

The IPL 2021 Auction will live stream on Disney+Hotstar

How many players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 Auction?

A total of 292 players were shortlisted from 1114 names who had initially registered for the IPL 2021 auction.