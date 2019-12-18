IPL 2020 Auction Live Streaming: Watch Indian Premier League Live Auction online on Hotstar and Star Sports

Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2020 Auction Live Streaming and TV Broadcast: How and Where to Watch IPL Auction 2020 Event Live Coverage on TV, Online Live Streaming, Date, Venue, Time in IST

The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players' auction here on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in spending. The 13th edition of the lucrative franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year. At 14 years and 350 days, Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad is the youngest name in auction pool. Among Indian youngsters, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel. All of them come with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The IPL 2020 Auction will take place on Wednesday, December 19.

The IPL 2020 Auction will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The IPL 2020 Auction will start at 12:30 AM IST.

The IPL 2020 Auction will be streamed online on Hotstar app and Jio TV.

You can watch the IPL 2020 Auction Live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.