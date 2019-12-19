IPL 2020 Auction LIVE: 338 players to go under the hammer in Kolkata

IPL 2020 Auction Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League auction live from Kolkata. A total of 338 players are set to go under the hammer with 73 slots available to the 8 franchises in the mini-auction. IPL 2020 Auction will be held in Kolkata on Thursday and will start from 15.30 PM IST and you can watch it live on Star Sports on TV and it will be streaming live on Hotstar. Follow all live updates form the auction here at Indiatvnews.com (When and where to watch IPL Live Auction)

14.10 IST: Ricky Ponting reveals auction strategy for Delhi Capitals





Really excited for the #IPLAuction tonight. We'll look at two batters, potentially an all rounder and two fast bowlers. We've got a strong contingent of Indian players already so our main goal is to get the best players available. @DelhiCapitals — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 19, 2019

