Image Source : @IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Auction: Complete list of players each franchise can target

The IPL 2020 Auction day has arrived and within few years the madness will begin in Kolkata as the franchises sit around the table and plug the holes in their sides ahead of the mega auction in 2021. A total of 338 players will go under the hammmer and 73 slots are to be filled in the mini auction which starts at 15.30 PM on Thursday.

With a set of players already fixed, the buys are set to be more strategic with an eye on retaining the player for the mega auction next year than to build a team completely from the scratch.

Overseas players are once again set to be the toast of the town along with uncapped Indians -- a pool that always attracts eyeballs. Therefore, we take a look at the players which each team can target when the hammer goes down later in the day.

MUMBAI INDIANS

Possible targets: Glenn Maxwell, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shams Mulani

Player slots left: 7 (five domestic, two overseas)

Money spent: Rs 71.95 crore

Purse left: Rs 13.05 crore

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Possible targets: Sam Curran, Tom Banton and Shahrukh Khan

Player slots left: 5(three domestic, two overseas)

Money spent: Rs 70.40 crore

Purse left: Rs 14.60 crore

DELHI CAPITALS

Possible targets: Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell and Ishan Porel

Player slots left: 11 (six domestic, five overseas)

Money spent: Rs 57.15 crore

Purse left: Rs 27.85 crore

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Possible targets: Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins and R Sai Kishore

Player slots left: 11 (seven domestic, four overseas)

Money spent: Rs 49.35 crore

Purse left: Rs 35.65 crore

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Possible targets: Shahrukh Khan, Ben Cutting and Hanuma Vihari

Player slots left: 7 (five domestic, two overseas)

Money spent: Rs 68 crore

Purse left: Rs 17 crore

RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Possible targets: Rbin Uthappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Marsh

Player slots left: 11 (Seven domestic, four overseas)

Money spent: Rs 56.10 crore

Purse left: Rs 28.90 crore

KINGS XI PUNJAB

Possible targets: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham

Player slots left: 9 (five domestic, four overseas)

Money spent: Rs 42.30

Purse left: Rs 42.70 crore

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Possible targets: Evin Lewis, Pat Cummins and Chris Lynn

Player slots left: 12 (six domestic, six overseas)

Money spent: Rs 57.10 crore

Purse left: Rs 27.90 crore