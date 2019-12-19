IPL 2020 Auction: Complete list of players each franchise can target

The IPL 2020 Auction day has arrived and within few years the madness will begin in Kolkata as the franchises sit around the table and plug the holes in their sides ahead of the mega auction in 2021. A total of 338 players will go under the hammmer and 73 slots are to be filled in the mini auction which starts at 15.30 PM on Thursday.
With a set of players already fixed, the buys are set to be more strategic with an eye on retaining the player for the mega auction next year than to build a team completely from the scratch.
Overseas players are once again set to be the toast of the town along with uncapped Indians -- a pool that always attracts eyeballs. Therefore, we take a look at the players which each team can target when the hammer goes down later in the day.
MUMBAI INDIANS
Possible targets: Glenn Maxwell, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shams Mulani
Player slots left: 7 (five domestic, two overseas)
Money spent: Rs 71.95 crore
Purse left: Rs 13.05 crore
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
Possible targets: Sam Curran, Tom Banton and Shahrukh Khan
Player slots left: 5(three domestic, two overseas)
Money spent: Rs 70.40 crore
Purse left: Rs 14.60 crore
DELHI CAPITALS
Possible targets: Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell and Ishan Porel
Player slots left: 11 (six domestic, five overseas)
Money spent: Rs 57.15 crore
Purse left: Rs 27.85 crore
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Possible targets: Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins and R Sai Kishore
Player slots left: 11 (seven domestic, four overseas)
Money spent: Rs 49.35 crore
Purse left: Rs 35.65 crore
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
Possible targets: Shahrukh Khan, Ben Cutting and Hanuma Vihari
Player slots left: 7 (five domestic, two overseas)
Money spent: Rs 68 crore
Purse left: Rs 17 crore
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Possible targets: Rbin Uthappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Mitchell Marsh
Player slots left: 11 (Seven domestic, four overseas)
Money spent: Rs 56.10 crore
Purse left: Rs 28.90 crore
KINGS XI PUNJAB
Possible targets: Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham
Player slots left: 9 (five domestic, four overseas)
Money spent: Rs 42.30
Purse left: Rs 42.70 crore
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
Possible targets: Evin Lewis, Pat Cummins and Chris Lynn
Player slots left: 12 (six domestic, six overseas)
Money spent: Rs 57.10 crore
Purse left: Rs 27.90 crore