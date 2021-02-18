IPL 2021 Auction | Available purse, franchise requirements and potential targets: All you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, let's take a brief look at what all are the requirements for the franchises.

The mini-auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League will take place later today in Chennai. Many big names will go under the hammer, along with a host of domestic cricketers who will be eyeing a maiden inclusion in the cash-rich league.

The trading window for IPL 2021, which ran from January 21 to February 11, saw a number of retentions and release of players, as well as key player-trades across franchises. On February 18, all the franchises will take the final step to complete their squads ahead of the upcoming season, which is expected to return to India.

Ahead of the mini-auction, let’s take a look at the requirements for the various franchises as they head into the auction:

Mumbai Indians

The winners of the IPL 2020 saw several departures earlier this year. The side’s premier fast bowler Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from franchise cricket; meaning that the Sri Lankan T20 specialist bowed out of the side after playing for the MI for the entirety of his IPL career.

The side also released their three overseas pacers in Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson and Mitchell McCleneghan. With four slots vacant, MI are likely to focus significantly on that slot. In addition, the side may also be on the lookouts for a backup for Rahul Chahar as right-arm spin option.

For the latter role, there were reports earlier this month that MI invited Nagaland youngster Khrievitso Kense for trials. He is also a part of the IPL 2021 mini-auction.

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Requirement: Overseas pacers/Spin backup

Potential Picks: Mark Wood, Kyle Jamieson, Jhye Richardson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Arjun Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh

Available Purse Value: Rs. 15.35 Crore

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals made their maiden appearance in the final of IPL 2020 and are arguably the most improved side across the last two seasons of the tournament. During the trading window, Capitals parted ways with their Aussie all-rounder Daniel Sams, who joined Royal Challengers Bangalore, and released four of their overseas stars in Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane and Jason Roy.

While Roy and Lamichhane could be considered surplus to their requirements, the DC will likely be aiming to find replacements for Carey and Paul. While Rishabh Pant is the first-choice keeper-batsman, Marcus Stoinis holds a similar spot in the all-rounder’s role.

Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes

Requirement: Backup wicketkeeper/Backup all-rounder/Backup left-arm pacer

Potential picks: Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Sam Billings, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Behrendorff

Available Purse Value: Rs. 12.90 Crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have most of their bases covered as the side has retained almost all of their core-group players for the upcoming season. SRH released Billy Stanlake and Fabian Allen among their overseas players; both did not make a single appearance in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

It is likely that SRH will go for an Indian right-arm pacer which can serve as a backup to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, or partner Sandeep Sharma in the XI if needed. Given Kumar’s problems with consistent injuries, the role is the only vacancy SRH seem to have.

Retained Players: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad

Potential Picks: Mohit Sharma, Jalaj Saxena, Ankeet Rajpoot

Available Players: Rs. 10.75 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the playoff stage of the previous edition of the tournament but the coveted IPL title yet remains untouched for the franchise. The RCB released a host of players – both, overseas and Indians ahead of the auction; most of whom were regulars in the playing XI.

Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Umesh Yadav and Isuru Udana were some of the big names released by the RCB. And so, the RCB will be in the market for a first-choice opener, all-rounders, and overseas pacer.

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Potential Picks: Glenn Maxwell, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Azharudeen, Matt Henry, Oshane Thomas

Available Purse Value: Rs. 35.90 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders underwent a change in leadership during the 2020 season of the IPL. Ahead of the new season, the side released Tom Banton and Chris Green, but the side will be aiming to find backups for their two Windies superstars: Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Russell had an underwhelming season in 2020 and an over-reliance on the West Indies’ power-hitter meant that the side continued to lose steam during the ending overs of their innings.

Retained Players: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert

Potential Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Dan Christian, Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson

Available Purse Value: Rs. 10.75 Crore

Rajasthan Royals

Ahead of the new season, Rajasthan Royals parted ways with their captain Steve Smith, who is now in the mini-auction. Sanju Samson was named as the new skipper of the side. Throughout the 2020 edition, the one position where RR felt a dearth in squad depth was a supporting role for Jofra Archer.

The rest of the pace attack was significantly leaky in the RR bowling lineup, which often left Archer overburdened.

Retained Players: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Potential Picks: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Kyle Jamieson, Jhye Richardson, Matt Henry, Naveen Ul Haq

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings underwent their worst run in the IPL in the 2020 edition, as the side finished a meagre 7th. Ahead of the upcoming season, the side lost its opener in Shane Watson who retired from all forms of cricket.

CSK further released Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh and Piyush Chawla among their core group of players. The side will be aiming for an opener in the auction, as well as a number of spin options to fill the gaps left by the departures of their first-choice options.

Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

Potential Picks: Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Marnus Labuschagne

Released Players: Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh, Shane Watson

Available Purse Value: Rs. 22.90 Crore

Punjab Kings

The franchise, previously known as Kings XI Punjab, underwent a rebranding to rename itself the ‘Punjab Kings’, launching their new logo on Wednesday.

The Punjab Kings released Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran and James Neesham among their key players in the squad from last year.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the side will be targeting the batting and bowling all-rounders in the squad. The Kings have the highest purse in the auction (INR 53.20 crore)

Retained Players: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh

Potential Picks: Moeen Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Dan Christian, Tom Curran

Available Purse Value: Rs. 53.20 Crore