IPL 2026 leaderboard: Abhishek Sharma leads orange cap race, Eshan Malinga gets closer to purple cap

Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma slammed an unbeaten 135 off 68 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday to jump more than 15 places in the race to win the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far. He has now scored 323 runs, three more than the second-place Heinrich Klaasen, who is also his teammate, at an average of 53.83 and a strike rate of 215.33 with a century and two fifties to his credit.

He was not even close to the top five run-scorers until yesterday but is now the orange cap holder after playing a belligerent knock. Klaasen also played a superb innings of 37 runs off 13 balls to boost his strike rate and end the game with a tally of 320 runs so far. Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals complete the top five list among the highest run-scorers in IPL 2026.

With the likes of Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Cooper Connolly and Yashasvi Jaiswal in great form, the list is expected to change drastically in the coming days. The players will have to be extremely consistent to either win or retain the orange cap.

Players with the most runs in IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 323 runs

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 320 runs

Shubman Gill (GT) - 265 runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 247 runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 246 runs

Eshan Malinga enters purple cap race

Eshan Malinga has picked nine wickets in the last three games he has played including a four-wicket haul against the Delhi Capitals. His heroics have helped him enter the purple cap race and is currently in second place with 12 wickets to his name after seven matches at an average of 18.08 and a strike rate of 11.5.

Anshul Kamboj of Chennai Super Kings holds the purple cap currently, having accounted for 13 scalps in six matches at an average of 16.23. Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans, Prince Yadav of Lucknow Super Giants and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of RCB complete the list of top five players with the most wickets in IPL 2026

Players with the most wickets in IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - 13 wickets

Eshan Malinga (SRH) - 12 wickets

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - 12 wickets

Prince Yadav (LSG) - 11 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - 10 wickets

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