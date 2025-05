IPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect amid rising India-Pakistan tensions The BCCI official suggested that the board wants to stand with the nation amid difficult times and hence, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely. The BCCI was forced to take an urgent call on the future of the 18th edition of the IPL after PBKS vs DC match in Dharamsala was abandoned midway.

New Delhi:

The 2025 edition of the IPL has been suspended with immediate effect.

"It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI