Chinese-made PL-15 missile recovered in Punjab, suspected to be fired by Pakistan's JF-17: Sources The missile is believed to have been fired by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 fighter jet amid the ongoing hostilities, according to top Army sources.

Hoshiarpur:

Amid the ongoing escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a fully intact Chinese-made PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile has been recovered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, according to top Army sources. The missile is believed to have been fired by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 fighter jet amid the ongoing hostilities, they added.

The PL-15 missile was found unexploded, making its recovery highly significant from both an intelligence and strategic standpoint. Experts are currently examining the missile to understand its trajectory and possible operational intent.

More details to be added.