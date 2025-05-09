India destroys Pakistani bunker in PoK, sends strong message against terrorism | Watch video As per the information, the precision strike took place at 5:44 am. The videos captured the moment the bunker erupted into intense red flames immediately after the blast.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing conflict, India continues its assertive military response targeting Pakistani positions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a significant move early this morning, Indian forces successfully destroyed a Pakistani bunker located on the other side of the Line of Control in PoK. As per the information, the precision strike took place at 5:44 am. The videos captured the moment the bunker erupted into intense red flames immediately after the blast.

India sends strong message against terrorism

The footage is bound to fill every Indian heart with pride, as it symbolises India's firm resolve to dismantle terror infrastructure and crush any hostile intent emanating from across the border. This bold action reaffirms India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and underscores that any misadventure by Pakistan will be met with a decisive and fitting response.

India shoots down over 50 Pakistani drones

Meanwhile, the Indian Army also shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Thursday night, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.

Operation Sindoor

It should be noted here that Operation Sindoor, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the JeM and LeT bases in Pakistan as well as PoK. India's military action came days after the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed the lives on 26 innocent people on April 22. This was termed as one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack.

