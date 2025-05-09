LSG vs RCB game on Friday on as of now amid 'evolving situation': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal The Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals clash in the ongoing season of the IPL was called off, and the floodlights were switched off amid rising India-Pakistan border tensions. The current situation has put a question mark on the remainder of the IPL season.

Dharamsala:

IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal has clarified that the Government of India's suggestions and advice will be sought and their directives will be final when asked about the future of the ongoing season amid rising India-Pakistan cross-border tensions. For now, Dhumal mentioned that the Friday game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for now will go on as per the schedule but labelled the situation as 'evolving' following the abandonment of the PBKS vs DC game in Dharamsala.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously, the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI about the future of the season. "Yes, it is on as of no,w but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind," Dhumal added of the LSG vs RCB game.

Initially dubbed 'floodlight failure,' the HPCA Stadium was systematically evacuated to avoid chaos and panic. Following drone attacks from Pakistan, several areas in Jammu, Chandigarh, and Punjab were called for blackouts. Swiftly, both teams were moved to the hotel and are likely to travel on Friday through a specially-organised train from the 85 km away district of Pathankot to Delhi. A BCCI meeting apparently took place eventually after the match was prematurely called off, and a decision is likely to come on Friday.

There is no update on the PBKS vs DC match, whether both teams will share points or not, or in an unlikely scenario, if this game will take place again. The picture is likely to get clearer on Friday. Anyways, the third and final game scheduled to take place in Dharamsala was already moved to Ahmedabad but suggestions are there to hold all the remaining games in two or three cities in southern and eastern parts of India.