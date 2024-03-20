IPL 2024: From schedule, squads to venues, live streaming; all you need to know about cricket's festival

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPL trophy.

IPL 2024: The clock is ticking and it's almost time for the new season of the Indian Premier League to get underway as some of cricket's biggest stars will be in action for this high-octane tournament. The 17th edition of India's cricket festival is set to take place from March 22 onwards with defending champions Chennai Super Kings locking horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The tournament will display some stalwarts, who don't play International cricket anymore, returning in action too. The crowd is set to go crazy for MS Dhoni, who will fulfil his promise of playing for "at least another season" and step onto the 22-yards again.

It will act as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 for numerous players and all the eyes will be on some potential Indian candidates for the global tournament in June. Ahead of the new season, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the schedule of the IPL 2024?

Currently, an initial schedule of two weeks has been announced by the IPL governing council. The IPL body named a schedule from March 22 to April 7 on February 22 as the Lok Sabha Elections schedule was not out till then. With the Poll dates now announced, the rest of the IPL schedule is also expected to come anytime soon.

Venues of the tournament?

The tournament will be played in a home and away format, however, there is a tweak in a few venues. Delhi Capitals will be playing their home games in the first two weeks at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag. Notably, Punjab Kings will be playing their home games at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. The other grounds remain the same.

IPL 2024 live streaming details:

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema.

List of all squads of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings:

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali*, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner*, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana*, Rachin Ravindra*, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell*, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman*, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway* (not likely to be fit till May), Matheesha Pathirana* (hamstring injury)

Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs*, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope*, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner*, Mitchell Marsh*, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje*, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk*, Jhye Richardson*, Rasikh Salam, Harry Brook* (pulled out), Lungi Ngidi* (out and replaced by Jake Fraser-McGurk*)

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller*, Matthew Wade*, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson*, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan*, Joshua Little*, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai*, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson*, Mohammed Shami (ruled out), Robin Minz (doubtful for some part)

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz*, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford*, Andre Russell*, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine*, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc*, Dushmantha Chameera*, Phil Salt*, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman*, Jason Roy* (pulled out and replaced by Phil Salt*), Gus Atkinson* (pulled out and replaced by Dushmantha Chameera*)

Lucknow Super Giants:

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock*, Nicholas Pooran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Ashton Turner*, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Marcus Stoinis*, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, David Willey*, Arshin Kulkarni, Shamar Joseph*, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq*, Shivam Mavi, M Siddarth, Mark Wood* (pulled out and replaced by Shamar Joseph*)

Mumbai Indians:

Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis*, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David*, Vishnu Vinod, Mohammad Nabi*, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood*, Romario Shepherd*, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara*, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood, Dilshan Madushanka*, ason Behrendorff* (out and replaced by Luke Wood*), Suryakumar Yadav (out of the initial game at least due to ankle injury), Gerald Coetzee* ( doubtful for some part due to groin injury), Dilshan Madushanka* (doubtful for some part due to hamstring injury)

Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow*, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw*, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran*, Liam Livingstone*, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza*, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes*, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Singh, T Thyagarajan, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada*, Nathan Ellis*, Rahul Chahar, V Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary

Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler*, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira*, Tom Kohler-Cadmore*, Shimron Hetmyer*, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rovman Powell*, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Abid Mushtaq, Trent Boult*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa*, Nandre Burger*, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna (ruled out and replacement not named)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Faf du Plessis* (c), Glenn Maxwell*, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks*, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley*, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green*, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran*, Lockie Ferguson*, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Pat Cummins* (c), Glenn Phillips*, Upendra Singh Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen*, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram*, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head*, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen*, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Wanindu Hasaranga*, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, J Subramanyan.