IPL 2023 mini auction: Afghanistan's 'THIS' player all set to become youngest player to enter auction

IPL 2023 mini auctions: The Indian Premier League is finally all set to enter the initiation stage, the auction stage. After the mega auctions which were held earlier this year for the 2022 edition, this time around Kochi will be witness to the mini auctions and will see a galaxy of stars come together. The franchises will battle it out to reserve the services of their favourite players and the ones they think can produce match-winning performances for them.

Ahead of the mini-auctions, there is some important news coming in. Afghanistan's spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is all set to break a record in this year's mini-auction. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is the youngest player who will go under the hammer in this edition of the mini-auction. Ghazanfar is a 15-year-old spinner and he is listed as player number 228 in the list of cricketers under the Uncapped Spinners. A total of 991 players had registered themselves across the world and only 405 of them have made it to the list. Afghanistan's youngster Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar caught everybody's attention when he made it to the final set of players. His base price for the auction is INR 20 lakhs. Ahead of the auctions, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar also opened up on his inspiration and it's none other than R. Ashwin.

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar said:

Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India and I like his variations. I have always considered Ashwin as my inspiration.

Afghanistan's Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar was born on July 15, 2007, and is a right-arm off-spin bowler. The youngster is 6 feet 2 inches tall and former Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina saw him bowl and has rated him pretty highly while speaking to Jio Cinema. The youngster has featured in a few U-16 tournaments in his career. At 15 years of age, Ghazanfar has trained with the Afghanistan U-19 team and it will be no surprise if he gets to represent them in near future.

