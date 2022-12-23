IPL 2023 mini auction: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals might target 'THESE PLAYERS'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM (@DELHICAPITALS) Players that Delhi Capitals might opt for

IPL 2023 mini auction: Delhi Capitals for many years have earned this reputation of coming across as a very potent side on papers but once things start going wrong for them, they fail to register a comeback. Just like the last year, this time too, Rishabh Pant will lead the side and he certainly will look to get Delhi Capitals their first trophy. Last year, Delhi released Shreyas Iyer, the only skipper who led them in an IPL final, but now the onus is on the dangerous Rishabh Pant and he will have many things to prove, not only for himself but for his team also.

In the 15th edition of the tournament, the 2022 season, Delhi Capitals missed out on the final four slot just by a whisker. In their 14 league games, Delhi won 7 games and lost 7 games. With a total of 14 points, Delhi Capitals ended on the 5th spot. Delhi seem to be pretty clear with their planning so far and they have released just 4 players ahead of the mini-auctions. Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, and Ashwin Hebbar were released ahead of the 16th edition. Delhi Capitals traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi had bought Shardul for a whopping INR 10.75 crore but he was very poor for them. In return, Delhi received Aman Khan who played only one game for the two-time champions KKR.

Delhi have 2 remaining overseas slot and have a purse size of INR 19.45 crore remaining. Delhi have their core retained as they have retained most of their players. As of now, they just have 5 spots to fill. Here is the list of players that Delhi Capitals might target going into the auction that will take place in Kochi.

Ben Stokes (Base price INR 2 crores)

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESBen Stokes in action

Since Delhi Capitals have released Shardul Thakur, they'll be in a dire need of an all-rounder who is decent both with the bat and the ball. English Test skipper Ben Stokes will be an apt replacement for Thakur. In his IPL career, Stokes has played 43 matches. He has scored 920 odd runs. He has a registered strike rate of 134.50 and has the highest of 107*. At an economy of 8.26, Stokes has taken 28 wickets so far

N Jagadeeshan (base price INR 20 lakhs)

Image Source : TWITTERN Jagadeeshan with IPL trophy

Delhi have a very peculiar situation on their hands, they certainly need somebody who can act as a backup for Rishabh Pant, their skipper. With just 5 spots to fill, Delhi will look to rope in somebody who can be decent with the gloves. Recently, Jagadeeshan scored a world record 277 runs against Arunachal in Vijay Hazare Trophy. As of now, Jagadeeshan has played 46 innings, and scored 1064 runs, at an average of 32.24. At a staggering strike rate of 118.61, Jagadeeshan has scored 6 half-centuries so far.

Harry Brook (base price INR 1.50 crores)

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESHarry Brook in the T20 World Cup

The man of the hour, the player every franchise will be eyeing. A dasher in the middle-order, Brook can be a potential starter and can add firepower to Delhi Capitals. In his short T20I career, Brook has played 17 innings. He has scored 372 runs and averages 26.57. At a strike rate of 137.77, Brook has registered a career highest of 81*.

Delhi Capitals so far

Released: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Traded in: Aman Khan

The balance remaining for auction: INR 19.45 crore

Remaining Overseas slots: 2

Current squad: Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

