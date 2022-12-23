IPL 2023 Auction | Aaron Finch not surprised by big buys of Curran, Stokes and Green

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Finch, Curran

Aaron Finch was not surprised by the top three buys at the IPL mini-auction on Friday. Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, and Cameron Green became the top three expensive players in the auction for 2023 auction.

England all-rounder Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions after fetching a whopping Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings. Australia all-rounder Green was the second-highest earner, fetching a Rs 17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians. England Test skipper Stokes was the third-highest gainer, fetching a Rs 16.25 crore winning bid from Chennai Super Kings.

"Oh, absolutely, I think Chennai have a history of going after experienced players, knowing what they want. And when you complement that with the rest of the squad, it is so balanced when you throw that world-class all-rounder in there," Finch said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live – Auction Special'.

"I think the only separation between Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameron Green is Sam Curran's ability to bowl in the last five overs. His record has been unbelievable. So, that probably gives him the nod if you're going down the road of a bowling all-rounder.

"But Ben Stokes, he structures out any side tremendously well because he can bat in the top four, he can bat in the top six, and you can almost bank on him to bowl four overs as well. So, that's a huge asset and I'm not surprised that all three of those guys have been paid what they have been paid there," he added.

Besides, England batter Harry Brook earned a Rs 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

List of most expensive players to be sold in the history of IPL auction:

1. Sam Curran - Rs 18.50 crore (Sold to Punjab Kings at 2023 IPL auction)

2. Cameron Green - Rs 17.5 crore (Sold to Mumbai Indians at 2023 IPL auction)

3. Ben Stokes - Rs 16.25 crore (Sold to Chennai Super Kings at 2023 IPL auction)

4. Chris Morris - Rs 16.25 Crore (Sold to Rajasthan Royals in 2021 IPL auction)

5. Nicholas Pooran - Rs 16 Crore (Sold to Lucknow Super Giants in 2023 IPL auction)

5. Yuvraj Singh - Rs 16 crore (Sold to Delhi Daredevils at 2015 IPL auction)

(Inputs from PTI)

