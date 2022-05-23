IPL 2022: Motera, not Eden, is my home - Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Gujarat Titans' Wriddhiman Saha in action during an IPL match (file photo)

Wriddhiman Saha who made his Ranji debut with a century in 2007 at the Eden Garden, said that Motera Stadium is his new "home ground". The wicketkeeper-batsman has played all his life at Kolkata and is is seeking an exit from Bengal domestic cricket after a CAB official questioned his commitment for state Ranji team.

"Here, I'm representing Gujarat so my home ground is Motera Stadium, I believe in that. Since I'm no longer with KKR, the Eden is not my home," Saha said in a virtual interaction ahead of their IPL Qualifier match against Rajasthan Royals.

Asked whether he would be seen playing for Bengal at the Eden again, Saha said: "I'm not able to answer the second part of your question. I might have played a lot of games here in the past but I'm here to play an away game."

The 37-year-old was at loggerheads with the establishment of Cricket Association of Bengal after they named him for the Ranji Trophy quarter final against Jharkhand without his consent. When he pulled out of the match, CAB assistant secretary Debabrata Das questioned his commitment.

Speaking about not making cut into the Indian Test team against England in Edgbaston, Saha said, "It's always team first for me and not individual performance. I don't think about India team selection as we are here to play the Qualifier One. All our focus is on the match."

"My main target always is to contribute in batting, keeping in every match that I play in and take the team over the line. That's my first priority and it's always a bonus to reach a personal milestone, fifty or 100," he added.

When asked about his take on current performance for GT, he said: "The role given to me here suits me the best. I love to go all out, and take some risks in the first six overs. I've played in the qualifier, IPL final in the past. I'm aware of the environment, but it's just another match for us. Won't do anything extra, that's our planning."

