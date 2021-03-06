IPL 2021 to commence from April 9, final on May 30: Report

Image Source : IPL Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy

The fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to get underway from April 9, with the final scheduled to be played on May 30. The Governing Council (GC) is yet to finalize the venues but a call is reportedly going to be taken next week.

"We haven't yet decided on the day of the GC to decide on the venues, but the meeting will take place next week. As per the proposal, the IPL will get underway from April 9 and the final will be played on May 30," a Governing Council (GC) member told news agency ANI.

The Indian board is contemplating over hosting the edition across four to five cities. Earlier, a BCCI official had said that the feasibility of bio-secure bubble will remain a concern if the IPL 2021 is played across multiple cities.

"We are exploring the possibility of conducting the IPL at more venues than originally planned. The intent is to take it to more fans as the situation is moving towards normalcy.

The feasibility of the bio-secure bubble and logistics will of course be crucial to determine the venues finally. It is a fluid situation and the health of the participants is our primary concern," the official had said.

The BCCI has tentatively zeroed in on Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Delhi as venues while Mumbai has been kept as an option pending talks with the Maharashtra government, who are apprehensive due to the surge of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Last year, the tournament was held in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and the summit clash was played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians claimed their fifth IPL title by defeating the Delhi outfit in the final.