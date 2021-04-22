IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM There is nothing to separate between the two sides, with both winning 10 games each in 20 encounters so far.

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers will be the cynosure of all eyes again when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Both hard-hitting batsmen have been the driving force behind RCB moving to the top of the IPL points table and, against a weak RR bowling attack missing Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, they would be raring to go big again.

However, RCB captain Virat Kohli will be looking to bat long and get a big score, something that has eluded him in the first three matches.

As Bangalore takes on the RR in the 16th match of the IPL, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Head to Head: There is nothing to separate between the two sides, with both winning 10 games each in 20 encounters so far. In the last season, however, the RCB did a double on the Royals.

In the first match, RCB clinched a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan, chasing a 159-run target with five balls to spare. In the return leg too, RCB chased a bigger target -- 179 -- with seven wickets remaining.

Most runs in RCB vs RR (Among current squad)

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 484 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 482 Sanju Samson (RR) - 220 Jos Buttler (RR) - 128 Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 98

Most wickets in RCB vs RR (among current squad)