IPL 2021: RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested COVID-19 positive.

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal has become the third player to test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to the Times of India, Padikkal is undergoing quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals' spinner Axar Patel also tested positive for the coronavirus. While the DC squad is based in Mumbai, the members of RCB team are in Chennai where the side is scheduled to play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Padikkal is now facing a race against time to be fit for the opening match of the season.

The 20-year-old batsman was terrific for his domestic side Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he ended as the second-highest run-getter (737 runs in 7 matches at an average of 147.40).

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana had also tested positive for the coronavirus, but returned a negative test on Thursday earlier this week.

A positive case has also emerged from Chennai Super Kings' media content team. The member isn't a part of the bio-bubble, however, and the team's training schedule remains unaffected.

Elsewhere, 10 members of the groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have also tested positive for COVID-19. The stadium will host the second match of the IPL between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI, however, remains bullish about holding the 10 IPL games in Mumbai between April 10-25 despite an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, saying that creating a bio-bubble at an alternative venue would not be feasible at a short notice.