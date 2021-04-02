IPL 2021 | Ravindra Jadeja reunites with MS Dhoni, says excitement is still the same as 2009

Image Source : TWITTER/IMJADEJA Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will get their season underway from April 10 when they take on Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday shared multiple pictures with skipper MS Dhoni as the duo geared up for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jadeja, who made his India debut under Dhoni, said that whenever he meets Dhoni, the level of excitement remains the same. Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will get their season underway from April 10 when they take on last year's runner-up Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Jadeja was ruled out of the Indian squad for the Test series against England due to the broken thumb that he sustained during India's third Test against Australia in January. The 32-year-old is set to return to competitive cricket for the first time since the Sydney Test.

"Whenever I meet him it feels like I'm meeting him for the first time! Still, Same excitement when I met him in 2009.#bonding #respectforever," Jadeja wrote on social media.

CSK players, who currently are in their bio-secure bubble, also celebrated coach Stephen Fleming's birthday. The former New Zealand captain turned 48 on April 1. In the video shared by the franchise, Fleming could be seen cutting the birthday cake, with the likes of Dhoni and Suresh Raina cheering in the background.

CSK, slated to play five of their matches in Mumbai in IPL 2021, shifted their training camp from Chennai to Mumbai ahead of the start of the new season. Chennai will be playing their first five games in Mumbai, before playing their next four at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla.