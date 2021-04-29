IPL 2021 | Rassie van der Dussen joins Rajasthan Royals as Ben Stokes' replacement

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rassie van der Dussen

Rajasthan Royals have roped in South Africa's Rassie Van Der Dussen as a replacement for their all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Hit by foreign pull-outs, the Rajashthan outfit was left with just four overseas players -- Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, and David Miller -- in their camp.

Stokes and Jofra Archer were out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone went back home citing bubble fatigue. The franchise received another blow in the form of Andrew Tye, who also headed home, citing fear due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

Royals are currently seventh in the league standings with two wins from five games.

