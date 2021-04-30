Indian T20 League
IPL-2021
  5. IPL 2021: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore statistical preview

 The odds are also going against the Punjab outfit, who have lost four of their six games so far while RCB have won five of their six matches.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2021 14:13 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

File photo of Royal Challengers Bangalore players.

Struggling to find their winning combination, Punjab Kings will now have to face off with what looks like a well-oiled machine in Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Friday. The odds are also going against the Punjab outfit, who have lost four of their six games so far while RCB have won five of their six matches.

However, the KL Rahul-led side can take confidence from the fact that they enjoy a superior head-to-head result over their southern rivals.

H2H: Both the sides have clashed 26 times, with all matches producing results and PBKS took14 of them.

222: AB de Villiers' strike rate against Punjab Kings in the death overs (16-20) reads an alarming 222.92. Overall, he strikes at a rate of 159.19 against PBKS with over 700 runs in 23 games.

21: Yuzvendra Chahal has often enjoyed hunting PBKS batsmen with 21 wickets to his name and the best bowling figure of 4/25.

57: RCB's in-form pacer Mohammed Siraj has conceded 57 runs in 22 deliveries to Chris Gayle.

3: Nicholas Pooran has scored 28 runs in his last five innings including three ducks.

