IPL 2021 | SRH make four major changes as MI elect to bat first; See full Playing XI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The defending champions handed debut cap to Adam Milne, who came in the line-up in place of Marco Jansen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, made four changes to their Playing XI. Virat Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdul Samad and Khaleel Ahmed were included in the tweaked SRH line-up.

"We are gonna bat first. Very hard to predict, looks a good track but we will only get to know as the game progresses. Looks a bit sluggish though. We have made one change. We understand the conditions and it's very important to back your skills. The last game was good for us. Adam Milne comes in place of Jansen," said Rohit.

Having won both their opening fixtures, the Hyderabad-based outfit will be looking to register their first victory of the season. Rohit and Co. will also eye their second win of the tournament to climb to the top of the points table. MI suffered a two-wicket defeat against RCB in the season-opener before they bounced back and thumped KKR on Tuesday.

"We would've batted first for sure. All four wickets look exactly the same here. We know what we are gonna do here. We have been in this position before, we have made four changes," said Warner.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed